Amit Shah attacked Gehlot government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Amit Shah, who is on Rajasthan tour, has targeted the Ashok Gehlot government today, Amit Shah says that the public has been destroyed by scams and corruption. Along with this, he talked about change in every corner of Rajasthan.
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

