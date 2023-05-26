NewsVideos
Amit Shah attacks opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
The tussle over the new Parliament building has now reached the Supreme Court of the country. A petition has been filed to get the inauguration done by the President himself. On this, Home Minister Amit Shah said that by giving example of cheap politics, they are making an excuse for boycott.

