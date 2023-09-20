trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664868
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah Brutally Trolls Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury In Lok Sabha

|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Amit Shah brutally trolls Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during No-Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hindus in danger in Canada India-Canada Tension
play icon13:5
Hindus in danger in Canada India-Canada Tension
Canadian singer Shubh's show canceled in 10 cities of India, know what is the whole matter?
play icon2:3
Canadian singer Shubh's show canceled in 10 cities of India, know what is the whole matter?
Ganpati Mahotsav: Over 35,000 women recite prayers at Shreemant Dagadusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune
play icon1:54
Ganpati Mahotsav: Over 35,000 women recite prayers at Shreemant Dagadusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
play icon2:3
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
play icon1:53
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government

Trending Videos

Hindus in danger in Canada India-Canada Tension
play icon13:5
Hindus in danger in Canada India-Canada Tension
Canadian singer Shubh's show canceled in 10 cities of India, know what is the whole matter?
play icon2:3
Canadian singer Shubh's show canceled in 10 cities of India, know what is the whole matter?
Ganpati Mahotsav: Over 35,000 women recite prayers at Shreemant Dagadusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune
play icon1:54
Ganpati Mahotsav: Over 35,000 women recite prayers at Shreemant Dagadusheth Ganapati Temple in Pune
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
play icon2:3
“Concerning reports…” Australian FM Penny Wong on Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government
play icon1:53
Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government