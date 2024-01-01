trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704990
Amit Shah calls high-level meeting on Jammu & Kashmir-Sources

|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Amit Shah On Jammu Kashmir: High-level meeting is going to be held regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah is going to hold a meeting tomorrow. It is being speculated that some big decisions can be taken. It is being told how peace can be maintained in the valley and development work can be discussed.

