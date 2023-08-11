trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647618
Amit Shah comments on CrPC Ammendment Bill, says, 'purpose of laws is to provide justice'

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech | Amit Shah Introduces CRPC Amendment Bill:Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the CrPC Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Shah said that this will change the old laws made by the British. Along with this, he said that 'the purpose of the laws is to provide justice'.

