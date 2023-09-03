trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657380
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, said – Congress only did politics of appeasement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the people in Dungarpur. Amit Shah said- Congress should give account to the public. The Home Minister said that the Congress only did the politics of appeasement.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
play icon3:6
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
play icon6:14
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
play icon6:56
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
DMK sees dengue, malaria and corona in Sanatan!
play icon7:16
DMK sees dengue, malaria and corona in Sanatan!
Udhayanidhi clash over Stalin's statement, Shah rebuked him fiercely
play icon5:8
Udhayanidhi clash over Stalin's statement, Shah rebuked him fiercely

Trending Videos

'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
play icon3:6
'Suryayaan' revealed many secrets of the sun, the world was surprised
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
play icon6:14
Kejriwal's entry in Haryana elections! 'Crying for change'
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
play icon6:56
Home Minister on Rajasthan tour, addressed public meeting in Dungarpur
DMK sees dengue, malaria and corona in Sanatan!
play icon7:16
DMK sees dengue, malaria and corona in Sanatan!
Udhayanidhi clash over Stalin's statement, Shah rebuked him fiercely
play icon5:8
Udhayanidhi clash over Stalin's statement, Shah rebuked him fiercely
Amit Shah,amit shah in rajasthan,amit shah news,Rajasthan news,Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot news,rajasthan crime news,rajasthan news in hindi,Rajasthan Police,Latest News,Pratapgarh News,tv9 bharatvarsh news,Hindi News,latest hindi news update,Latest crime news,pratapgarh news today,latest news update,Crime news,girl naked in rajasthan,live hindi news,hindi news live,Rajendra Rathore,hindi news update,latest crime news update,ed news in hindi,