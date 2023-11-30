trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693590
Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on CM Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
CAA Controversy: Amit Shah visited Kolkata. This is said to be his first tour for 2024. Amit Shah addressed a public meeting here. During the address, he attacked Mamata Banerjee regarding CAA.
PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for 41 workers
Play Icon35:41
PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for 41 workers
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Play Icon14:15
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
Play Icon11:11
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
DNA: What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
Play Icon2:6
 DNA: What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
Play Icon1:33
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government

