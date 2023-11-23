trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691397
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rally in Rajasthan. During the address, Amit Shah fiercely attacked Congress and Gehlot government. Home Minister said that exit of Gehlot government is certain. Further, he said red diary is a symbol of Congress's corruption.
