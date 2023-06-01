NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah makes big announcement, to give 10 lakh compensation to deceased's family

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Amit Shah Press Conference: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a press conference today (on June 1) regarding the Manipur violence and told that there will be a judicial inquiry into the matter of violence.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation
8:53
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
12:43
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
5:9
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
1:53
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh

Trending Videos

9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
8:53
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation
12:43
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
5:9
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
1:53
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
amit shah press conference latest,amit shah press conference today,amit shah press meet,amit shah press meet manipur violence,amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur visit live,amit shah manipur visit,amit shah in manipur today,Amit Shah interview,amit shah on manipur,amit shah on manipur violence,amit shah pc,Press Conference,press conference of amit shah,Manipur violence,manipur violence reason,violence,Violence in Manipur,Zee News,home minister pc,HindiNews,