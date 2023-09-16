trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663217
Amit Shah said in the rally of Mithilanchal - Bihar is plagued by anarchy, mafia rule

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: In the rally in Mithilanchal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bihar is plagued by anarchy and mafia, he said that when the country's Chandrayaan had a soft landing on the moon, your heart was filled with joy. When the Prime Minister of our country took the hammer and included the African Union in the G20, the people of the country were filled with pride.
