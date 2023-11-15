trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688151
Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for past 5 years

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again taken Rahul Gandhi to task. Amit Shah said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to taunt me for 5 years. He used to ask me to tell the date of Ram temple. Rahul Gandhi, listen with open ears, a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya on 22nd January.
