Amit Shah Speech in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech: Today in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah presented the bill related to CrPC and gave his reply in debate. Amit Shah said that all three laws were made during the British era.

