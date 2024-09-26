videoDetails

Amit Shah To Address Election Rallies In Jammu And Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Election Update: The third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir is on October 1. BJP has intensified the election campaign for the third phase. Home Minister Amit Shah will address several rallies in Jammu and Kashmir today. Amit Shah will address the first public meeting in Bani, Kathua. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in Jammu today. Yogi will address three rallies today. CM Yogi will campaign in Chhamb Assembly at 12 noon.