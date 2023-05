videoDetails

Amit Shah to hold road show in Chikkodi and Belagavi today ahead of Karnataka Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

BJP seems to be in full action mode for the upcoming Karnataka elections. In this connection, Home Minister Amit Shah is busy campaigning vigorously. Today he will hold road shows in Chikkodi and Belagavi.