To The Point: Will truth come out through brain-mapping of accused in Kolkata Murder-Rape Case?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
To The Point: Today the whole country is celebrating Rakshabandhan, oaths are being taken to protect sisters but Bengal's doctor daughter is still waiting for justice. It has been 10 days since the rape and murder case in RGK Medical College in Kolkata but it could not be ascertained whether there was only one culprit or there were others. Meanwhile, TMC MP has created problems for Mamata government by making serious allegations against the former principal and police commissioner, while CBI has got hold of the victim's diary. It is being said that there may be many secrets in it. There are many questions that was the murder of the doctor daughter a well-planned conspiracy? Is an attempt being made to save someone in this case?

