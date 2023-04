videoDetails

Amit Shah to inaugurate Vibrant Village Program during Arunachal Pradesh Visit

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a tour of Northeast today. During this he will visit Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. After reaching Arunachal, he will start the Vibrant Village Program. Know in detail in this report what will be the complete program