Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
BJP has won a landslide victory in three states but till now it has not been able to answer the question of who will become the Chief Minister in the three states. Amit Shah was seen leaving JP Nadda's house at midnight. It is being speculated that a meeting with Shah Nadda might have taken place regarding the face of the Chief Minister.
