Amit Shah will hold a press conference today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a press conference today on Manipur violence. They will give information about the situation in Manipur. After visiting the violence-hit areas on Wednesday, Shah said that it is our resolve to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and harmony.

