trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640503
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah writes letter to opposition leaders on Manipur violence

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The opposition seems to be continuously attacking the Manipur issue. In this connection, Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at the opposition during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah said that I am ready for discussion.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:12
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi!
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
play icon3:21
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
play icon6:36
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
play icon9:18
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
play icon8:19
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:12
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi!
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
play icon3:21
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
play icon6:36
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
play icon9:18
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
play icon8:19
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
amit shah lok sabha speech,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah on manipur violence,amit shah on manipur,amit shah on manipur issue,amit shah in manipur today,amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur visit live,Home Minister Amit Shah,home minister amit shah speech,home minister in lok sabha,home minister lok sabha speech,Lok Sabha speech,Manipur,Manipur news,manipur case,manipur case video,manipur case viral video,Viral video,Breaking News,amit shah parliament speech,