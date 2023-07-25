trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640428
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech: The opposition seems to be continuously attacking the Manipur issue. In this connection, Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at the opposition during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah said that I am ready for discussion.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Calls Sanjay Singh
play icon2:58
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Calls Sanjay Singh "Sadak Ka Lafanga…” After His Suspension From Rajya Sabha
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
play icon4:10
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Calls Sanjay Singh
play icon2:58
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Calls Sanjay Singh "Sadak Ka Lafanga…” After His Suspension From Rajya Sabha
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
play icon4:10
Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend
amit shah lok sabha speech,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah on manipur violence,amit shah on manipur,amit shah on manipur issue,amit shah in manipur today,amit shah manipur,amit shah manipur visit live,Home Minister Amit Shah,home minister amit shah speech,home minister in lok sabha,home minister lok sabha speech,Lok Sabha speech,Manipur,Manipur news,manipur case,manipur case video,manipur case viral video,Viral video,Breaking News,amit shah parliament speech,