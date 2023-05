videoDetails

Amit Shah's public meeting after the road show in Belagavi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Voting is to be held in Karnataka after four days on May 10. All parties have entered the fray in the election field. Union Home Minister Amit Shah did a road show in Belagavi, Karnataka on Sunday. and then addressed the gathering