Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal provoked China, made a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Northeast today. Home Minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh has angered China. China's Foreign Ministry said that Amit Shah's visit is not good for peace on the border.