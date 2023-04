videoDetails

Amritpal: Arrested from Bhindranwale's village

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Fugitive Amritpal Singh has surrendered. Amritpal Singh surrendered in Roda village of Moga. Before surrendering at the Gurudwara of village Rode in Moga, he addressed the Gurudwara Sahib. This is Jarnail Singh Bhindrawala's village Rode.