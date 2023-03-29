NewsVideos
Amritpal puts 3 conditions to surrender

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Fugitive Amritpal may surrender today. According to sources, Amritpal may surrender in front of Akal Takht in Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar. But he has put 3 conditions before surrender

