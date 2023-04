videoDetails

Amritpal Singh Arrested: Police reached Dibrugarh Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Amritpal Arrested: Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh has been taken to Assam by a special plane after his arrest. He will be kept in Dibrugarh Jail. Police has reached Dibrugarh with Amritpal Singh.