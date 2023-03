videoDetails

Amritpal Singh Releases First Video While On The Run; Calls Police`s Crackdown A `Crime`

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

Amritpal Singh Releases First Video While On The Run; Calls Police`s Crackdown A `Crime` Amritpal releases first video after his escape, says police crackdown not an attack on him but Sikh community. Amritpal Singh urges Akal Takht head priest to call a meet on Baisakhi, makes no remarks on Khalistan. He has been on the run since a police crackdown on him and his outfit began on March 18.