Amritpal Singh releases new video
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 29, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
A new video of pro-Khalistani fugitive Amritpal has surfaced. In this video, he is seen saying that I have no fear of arrest, if I had to be arrested, I would have done it from home.
×
