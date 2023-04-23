NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh Surrender: After arrest Amritpal left for Assam by special plane

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is being taken to Assam in a special plane after his arrest. He will be kept in Dibrugarh Jail.

Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
2:29
Special conversation with former DGP of Punjab Police on arrest of Amritpal Singh
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
0:57
Amritpal Singh Surrender: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj praises Punjab government
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal
7:21
Amritpal Singh: Big disclosure on arrest of Amritpal
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections
6:48
Amritpal singh News: Amritpal's conspiracy with ISI for 2024 elections
Amritpal: Amritpal Singh reached the Gurudwara before arrest
9:25
Amritpal: Amritpal Singh reached the Gurudwara before arrest

