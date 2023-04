videoDetails

Amritpal Singh surrendered in Roda village of Moga

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Amritpal Singh Surrender: Fugitive Amritpal Singh has surrendered. Chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh was absconding after the Ajnala incident in Punjab. Amritpal Singh is a supporter of Khalistan. Amritpal Singh surrendered in Roda village of Moga.