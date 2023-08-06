trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645445
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clash in Amroha over chanting of Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Aug 06, 2023
Amroha Breaking: BSP MP and BJP MLC clashed in Amroha over sloganeering of Bharat Mata Ki Jai in Amrit Bharat station program. There was a fierce scuffle between the supporters of both.

