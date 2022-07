An old mother killed by her son’s pitbull in Lucknow | Zee News English | Viral News

An elderly woman was mauled to death by her dog, she was attacked and repeatedly bitten by her son's pet, the dog was a Pitbull named 'brownie' and it kept biting the lady for at least an hour

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

