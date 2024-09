videoDetails

Rajneeti: Is Pakistan going to break?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

Now let's talk about Pakistan...where once again the situation of 1971 is being created...actually Imran Khan who is in jail has called a gathering in Islamabad...people from different parts of Pakistan are reaching Islamabad to attend it...Shahbaz government has put in all its strength to stop Imran's supporters...now in such a situation the question is whether Imran Khan will break Pakistan...