Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
A 4-year-old child from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore registered a world record in his name for the fastest time to compare 50 large and small 9-digit numbers (Youngest kid) is achieved by Anagh Chittoda on 11 June 2023 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
