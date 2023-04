videoDetails

Anand Mohan's trouble may increase, Charge sheet filed for keeping phone and objectionable items in Jail

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Anand Mohan was released on Thursday in the Krishnaiah murder case. After the release, Anand Mohan's difficulties seem to be increasing. A charge sheet has been filed for keeping smartphones and objectionable items in the jail.