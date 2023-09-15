trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662968
Anantnag Encounter Update: Colonel’s son salutes father at last rites

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter LIVE: Encounter continues in Anantnag. The Army has surrounded the forest from all sides in Anantnag... where the terrorists who attacked are said to be hiding... in the search operation, with the help of Heron drones and modern weapons, they attacked the terrorists with rocket mortars and ammunition. going. Today, Colonel Manpreet Singh was given last rites in Mohali and Major Ashish Dhaunchak in Panipat with full military honours... Before this, DSP Humayun Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police was also laid to rest in Budgam with full state honours. ..
Deshhit: Big update on Anantnag Encounter!
play icon6:18
Deshhit: Big update on Anantnag Encounter!
Anantnag Encounter update: 'Surgical strike' will happen again in Pakistan
play icon49:46
Anantnag Encounter update: 'Surgical strike' will happen again in Pakistan
The colonel disconnected the phone while talking. The call never came again.
play icon21:18
The colonel disconnected the phone while talking. The call never came again.
Mehbooba's reaction on Anantnag attack
play icon4:42
Mehbooba's reaction on Anantnag attack
Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!
play icon4:18
Anantnag Encounter Update: Israeli drone starts bombing in Anantnag!

