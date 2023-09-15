trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662822
Anantnag encounter update: Terrorists are not well in Anantnag, soldiers came out with rocket launchers

Sep 15, 2023
Encounter continues between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag. According to the information, two to three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been surrounded by the army, in which the commander of the organization Uzair Khan is also involved. Security forces are using big weapons like rocket launchers to kill terrorists. Efforts are being made to trace terrorists with the help of drones.
