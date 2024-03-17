NewsVideos
videoDetails

Andhra Pradesh Breaking: NDA meeting to be held in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Andhra Pradesh Breaking: There will be a big public meeting of Palanadu NDA of Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief Chandrababu Nayud and leaders of Janasena will also participate in this public meeting. This is BJP's first public meeting in Andhra Pradesh after alliance with TDP.

All Videos

Delhi Breaking News: ED's ninth summons to Kejriwal
Play Icon02:19
Delhi Breaking News: ED's ninth summons to Kejriwal
Mob Attacks International Students at Gujarat University over Offering Namaz
Play Icon07:41
Mob Attacks International Students at Gujarat University over Offering Namaz
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Play Icon01:54
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Play Icon01:44
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
Play Icon02:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources

Trending Videos

Delhi Breaking News: ED's ninth summons to Kejriwal
play icon2:19
Delhi Breaking News: ED's ninth summons to Kejriwal
Mob Attacks International Students at Gujarat University over Offering Namaz
play icon7:41
Mob Attacks International Students at Gujarat University over Offering Namaz
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
play icon1:54
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
play icon1:44
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
play icon2:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources