Andhra Pradesh's former CM Kiran Reddy Joins BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Another big blow to Congress. Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy has joined the BJP leaving the Congress before the elections. See the pictures.

PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue

