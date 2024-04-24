Advertisement
Anil Singhvi On Share Market: How was stock market today?

Apr 24, 2024
In the stock market, the American market has been strong for four consecutive days. Whereas Nifty crossed the level of 22 thousand 400. Sensex closed today up by 114 points.

