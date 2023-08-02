trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643680
Anil Vij makes huge statement over Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence: On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, 'The situation in Nuh is under control. About 41 FIRs have been registered. So far 116 people have been arrested. The way stones, weapons and bullets have been found, it seems that there is a mastermind behind it. We will conduct a detailed inquiry and take strict action against those involved.

