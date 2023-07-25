trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640390
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Anju in Pakistan: New claims are being made about Anju who went from India to Pakistan. When will Anju return to India after reaching Pakistan to meet her lover? Pakistani media is running that Anju converted to Islam and married Nasrullah.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
play icon0:43
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
play icon4:37
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
Rahul Gandhi counterattacks PM Modi over INDIA alliance comment
play icon2:16
Rahul Gandhi counterattacks PM Modi over INDIA alliance comment
Piyush Goyal reprimands Rajya Sabha MPs during Monsoon Session
play icon2:26
Piyush Goyal reprimands Rajya Sabha MPs during Monsoon Session
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
play icon0:43
IRCTC Website resumes railway ticket booking
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
play icon4:37
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey today
Rahul Gandhi counterattacks PM Modi over INDIA alliance comment
play icon2:16
Rahul Gandhi counterattacks PM Modi over INDIA alliance comment
Piyush Goyal reprimands Rajya Sabha MPs during Monsoon Session
play icon2:26
Piyush Goyal reprimands Rajya Sabha MPs during Monsoon Session
anju pakistan news,Anju in Pakistan,anju pakistan news hindi,anju pakistan breaking,Breaking News,live now,Anju Nasrullah Love Story,Anju Nasrullah Love Story,anju nasrullah love story in hindi,anju nasrullah,anju nasrullah pakistan,anju nasrullah pakistan news,anju nasrullah news,Pakistan,pakistan anju news,pakistan anju love story,anju in pakistan news,Alwar,alwar anju,alwar anju news,indian woman crosses border,nasrullah anju,nasrullah pakistan,