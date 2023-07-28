trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641812
Anju fears attack if she returns back India

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Anju Nasrullah Love Story: The case of Seema Haider, who has entered India illegally, is not taking the name of calm yet. Meanwhile, news came that India's Anju had gone to Pakistan. Anju was asked by an Indian media channel what she thought about coming to India. On this Anju said that what is being shown about me, I know everything. I don't deserve to come back. If I come back, neither my relatives will accept me nor my children will adopt me.

