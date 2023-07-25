trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640443
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anju LIVE from Pakistan, shocking revelations on marriage with Nasrullah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Anju Pakistan LIVE: Nasrullah told Zee News over phone that he had gone to the court to seek protection. Anju, who reached Pakistan for her love, has made a big disclosure about her marriage to Pakistan's Nasrullah.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
play icon5:3
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
play icon5:3
Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
play icon2:34
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
play icon1:17
Amit Shah's fierce form in the Lok Sabha! We are ready to discuss on Manipur
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
play icon2:10
Taiwan conducts annual evacuation drill to prepare for Chinese attacks | Zee News English
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
play icon3:0
Scratch your memory…” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Schools Congress MP Chidambaram
Anju Nasrullah Love Story,anju nasrullah,anju pakistan news,anju nasrullah news,anju pakistan,Anju in Pakistan,Anju,nasrullah anju,nasrullah anju marriage,Indian Anju in Pakistan,anju news,nasrullah on anju,anju reach pakistan,marriage to nasrullah,anju nasrullah pre wedding shoot,anju nasarullah,anju nasrullah video,anju nasrullah news today,anju nasrullah shoot video,anju nasrullah latest news,anju nasrullah breaking news,