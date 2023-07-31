trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642907
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Anju Nasrullah News: Anju of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan is in the headlines these days. Anju reached Pakistan to get her Facebook love. After Anju went to Pakistan, various claims were made. Now a new claim is being made about Anju-Nasrullah's love story. It is believed that there is no love between the two. Rather, it is a conspiracy by the ISI.

