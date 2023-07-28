trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641524
Anju's new video from Pakistan goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Anju Pakistan News: Anju and Nasrullah were seen having dinner after marriage. A new video of Anju has surfaced from Pakistan. Meanwhile, there are reports that ISI can make Anju its pawn and use it against India.
PM Modi's Gujarat tour today, will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar
play icon3:24
PM Modi's Gujarat tour today, will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar
Opposition coalition 'INDIA' MPs will visit Manipur
play icon6:31
Opposition coalition 'INDIA' MPs will visit Manipur
Manipur Breaking: There is a possibility of uproar in the Parliament on Manipur, the leader of the opposition alliance will go to Manipur
play icon1:45
Manipur Breaking: There is a possibility of uproar in the Parliament on Manipur, the leader of the opposition alliance will go to Manipur
Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
play icon8:26
Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
play icon0:55
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
