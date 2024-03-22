Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police detains protesting AAP Leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED. CM Kejriwal was arrested in Delhi liquor scam case. After the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition started protesting. In regard to which, Delhi Police took action and detained several leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. 

All Videos

Anna Hazare makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Play Icon03:15
Anna Hazare makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Sandeep Pathak makes huge remark over PM Modi
Play Icon03:38
Sandeep Pathak makes huge remark over PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call
Play Icon01:38
Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon01:46
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained Alongside Party Workers During Protest
Play Icon01:10
AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained Alongside Party Workers During Protest

Trending Videos

Anna Hazare makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
play icon3:15
Anna Hazare makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Sandeep Pathak makes huge remark over PM Modi
play icon3:38
Sandeep Pathak makes huge remark over PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call
play icon1:38
Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
play icon1:46
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained Alongside Party Workers During Protest
play icon1:10
AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained Alongside Party Workers During Protest