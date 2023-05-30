NewsVideos
Another character named Jhabru enters in Delhi Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
During interrogation in Sakshi murder case accused Sahil revealed the love triangle. In which Sahil told about Sakshi's liaison with a boy named Jhabru and said that Sakshi had a fight because of his friendship. Zee News has caught the same Jhabru.

