Another Hindenburg-like bomb exploded on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi asked questions to the government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference before the meeting of India Alliance in Mumbai. During this time he has tried to corner the government on the Adani case. Rahul Gandhi has also made many serious allegations. OCCRP has made a new disclosure about Adani Group, in which it is being claimed that Adani Group has made manipulations in shares.
