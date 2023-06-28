NewsVideos
Another huge revelation in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot Case

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot: There has been a big disclosure in Pragati Maidan loot case of Delhi. The amount of loot can be up to 50 lakhs. This was disclosed in the interrogation of the arrested accused. There was a complaint of loot of about 2 lakhs and so far 5 lakhs have been recovered. Know what is the whole matter in this report.

