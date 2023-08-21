trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651737
Another incident in Bihar, miscreants ran away after shooting the PACS president

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
The news of crime has become common in Bihar, at present, another news has come from Bihar, this time in Bihar's Vaishali, the miscreants shot a PACS officer and escaped, although his picture has been recorded in CCTV. The condition of the victim is still critical.
